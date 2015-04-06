版本:
Turkish prosecutor requests ban on social media after hostage-taking - presidency

ANKARA, April 6 A Turkish prosecutor has sought a ban on social media sites after the publication last week of images of a fellow prosecutor being held at gun point by far-left militants, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Monday.

"This has to do with the publishing of the prosecutor's picture. What happened in the aftermath (of the prosecutor's killing) is as grim as the incident itself," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

A source in Turkey's telecoms industry earlier told Reuters that access to Twitter and video-sharing website YouTube were blocked following a court decision based on complaints from individuals. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
