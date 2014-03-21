Turkish watchdog says Twitter blocked by courts after complaints

ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish telecoms watchdog BTK
said on Friday that Twitter had been blocked by the courts after
complaints were made by citizens that the social media platform
was breaching privacy.
The watchdog had previously asked Twitter to remove some
content but Twitter had failed to do so, the BTK said in a
statement on its website.
"Because there was no other choice, access to Twitter was
blocked in line with court decisions to avoid the possible
future victimization of citizens," it said.
San Francisco-based Twitter said on Thursday afternoon local
time that it was looking into the matter and had not issued a
formal statement. But the company did publish a tweet addressed
to Turkish users instructing them on how to continue tweeting
via SMS text message.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)