Turkey considering WTO appeal over U.S. steel pipe duties - industry rep

* Turkish Steel says authorities close to filing appeal
* South Korea already filed WTO appeal over U.S. duties
* U.S. court calls for duties to be recalculated
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Sept 14 Turkey is considering lodging an
appeal with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against a U.S.
move to slap anti-dumping duties on imports of Turkish steel
pipes, an industry group told Reuters.
"We firmly believe that the Turkish Ministry of Economy will
take the ... case to the WTO," Namik Ekinci, the president of
the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association (CIB), told Reuters.
"The ministry must consider several factors before making a
final decision, but there is a strong indication and we expect
the decision to be taken at the earliest."
Turkey's Economy Ministry declined to comment. A spokesman
for the U.S. Trade Representative said the agency does not
comment on potential WTO litigation as a matter of policy.
In a big win for U.S. steel pipe makers, the U.S.
International Trade Commission ruled last year that imports of
'oil country tubular goods' (OCTG) from South Korea, India,
Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam would be subject to duties
of up to 118 percent.
But foreign producers appealed, winning a small victory
earlier this month when the U.S. Court of International Trade
(USCIT) called for a recalculation of the sums used to determine
duties on imports from South Korea.
U.S. OCTG imports from the Asian nation totalled $818
million in 2013, more than the combined totals of the other
countries. South Korea lodged a WTO appeal against the duties
last December.
Kimberly Leppold, senior analyst at Metal Bulletin Research,
said Turkey had a strong case to take to the WTO.
The CIB said Turkey's OCTG exports to the United States in
2014 accounted for just 1.7 percent of total arrivals. It
declined to say how much they were worth but an industry source
said the dollar value of the trade was 'significant'.
U.S. trade officials are working their way through several
disputes involving various steel products, but the OCTG case has
been the biggest in terms of trade volumes affected.
The CIB said a U.S. finding that Turkey's largest industrial
conglomerate, Erdemir, is a government entity that
provides subsidised steel coils to Turkish pipe makers was
incorrect.
"Erdemir was privatized almost 10 years ago. (It) is
publicly traded, most of their shareholders are pension funds
from the U.S," said Ekinci. He added that Canadian authorities
had ruled in a similar case that Erdemir is a private company,
and therefore not providing government subsidies.
Steel pipes are high-margin products used in the energy
sector and had been a bright spot in the sluggish steel sector,
benefiting in 2013 from a boom in the U.S. shale oil and gas
industry, which has since faded as oil prices plummeted.
Struggling steel pipe makers including United States Steel
Corp, Tenaris SA subsidiary Maverick Tube
Corporation, JMC Steel Group Inc's Energex Tube,
Russia's TMK IPSCO and France's Vallourec Star
filed the case in 2013, saying OCTG imports had been
sold cheaply to the United States using government subsidies.
They stand to lose market share to foreign steelmakers if
the duties are lowered or removed.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington and Ceyda
Caglayan in Istanbul; Editing by Susan Fenton)