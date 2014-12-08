版本:
Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones

GENEVA Dec 8 Turkish electronics and domestic appliances maker Vestel has asked the government to impose emergency import tariffs on mobile phones, according to a filing from Turkey published by the World Trade Organization on Monday.

Such "safeguard tariffs" are permitted if a country can show that a surge in imports is damaging domestic producers, but they may be challenged by other WTO members. Turkey said in the filing that it would examine the case and invited interested parties to apply to have their comments taken into account. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)
