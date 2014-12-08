Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones

GENEVA Dec 8 Turkish electronics and domestic
appliances maker Vestel has asked the government to
impose emergency import tariffs on mobile phones, according to a
filing from Turkey published by the World Trade Organization on
Monday.
Such "safeguard tariffs" are permitted if a country can show
that a surge in imports is damaging domestic producers, but they
may be challenged by other WTO members. Turkey said in the
filing that it would examine the case and invited interested
parties to apply to have their comments taken into account.
