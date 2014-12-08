UPDATE 1-Vestel asks Turkey for emergency import duties on mobile phones

(Adds background, detail)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Dec 8 Turkish electronics and domestic
appliances maker Vestel has asked the government to
impose emergency import tariffs on mobile phones, according to a
filing from Turkey published by the World Trade Organization on
Monday.
Such "safeguard tariffs" are permitted if a country can show
that a surge in imports is damaging domestic producers, but they
may be challenged by other WTO members. Turkey said in the
filing that it would examine the case and invited interested
parties to apply to have their comments taken into account.
They have 20 days to do so from Dec. 5, the date of Turkey's
official announcement that it would study Vestel's request.
Vestel's is the first petition in WTO history for safeguard
duties on mobile phones. Most safeguard duties take aim at
commodities such as steel products, farm products or clothing.
But some trade experts say that governments are increasingly
using safeguards as part of a trend towards "stealth
protectionism" - fostering economic growth by blocking foreign
competition without falling foul of the WTO rules.
Vestel, best known for its televisions, fridges and washing
machines, launched its own smartphone at the IFA electronics
fair in Berlin in September, running Google's Android operating
system.
Turkey imposes strict controls on mobile phones imported by
individuals, blocking handsets not purchased in the country from
using a local Turkish SIM unless they are registered and a tax
paid.
Vestel's petition to the government said the value of mobile
phone imports into Turkey had risen from $1.1 billion in 2009 to
$2.7 billion in 2013, with 99.9 percent of imports coming from
China, Vietnam, South Korea, India or Taiwan in 2014.
"A safeguard measure should be implemented against mobile
phone imports in order to eliminate negative impacts and serious
harm on the domestic economic indicators," its petition said.
Its request was supported by firms representing a majority
of Turkish mobile phone production, Vestel said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, additional reporting by Nick
Tattersall in Istanbul; editing by Ralph Boulton)