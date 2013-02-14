版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 17:47 BJT

Yapi Kredi Sigorta shares surge on bid prospects

ISTANBUL Feb 14 Shares in Turkey's Yapi Kredi Sigorta jumped as much as 7 percent on Thursday after banking sources said three global insurers were expected to make binding bids for the company, the insurance unit of Yapi Kredi Bank.

Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zurich Insurance and Germany's Allianz SE are in the race for Yapi Kredi Sigorta, a joint venture between Italy's UniCredit SpA and Turkey's Koc Holding, three banking sources familiar with the matter said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐