Turkey's Yildiz Holding says buys United Biscuits

ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkey's Yildiz Holding said on
Monday it had acquired UK-based cookies and snacks maker United
Biscuits, in a move it said made it the world's
third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand to new
markets.
Yildiz, a food and beverages maker which owns Ulker Biskuvi
, said in a statement that it had beaten breakfast
cereal maker Kellogg Co and Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan, which bought Burton's Biscuit last year, in the United
deal. It gave no financial details.
Yildiz had said in September that it was interested in
investing in Jaffa cakes maker United Biscuits, owned by private
equity firms Blackstone Group and PAI Partners.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)