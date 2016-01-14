UPDATE 1-Turkey's Yildiz Holding says will step up investments in 2016

(adds comments, details, background)

By Ceyda Caglayan

ISTANBUL Jan 14 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food company, will ramp up investments this year beyond the 1.6 billion lira ($530 million) spent in 2015, with a new project in East Africa and expansion in Turkey, the United States and Britain, the company's deputy chairman told reporters late on Wednesday.

Yildiz, which owns Turkey's largest listed food maker Ulker Biskuvi, bought UK-based United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L) in 2014 for $3.3 billion to become the world's third largest biscuits maker and said it has ambitions to become the second largest, replacing Kellogg Co with Mondelez International Inc in first place.

"This year and the next will see Yildiz Holding making some of its biggest capital investments," said Cem Karakas, deputy chairman of Yildiz Holding. "This year's investments will exceed the 1.6 billion lira in 2015," he said.

"In the snacks segment particularly, we want to expand our business by 17 percent each year in sterling (GBP) terms. To achieve this we need to invest in our capacity," Karakas said, adding that these investments would take place in the UK, Turkey and in the United States.

Sales revenue at Yildiz Holding's snacks and biscuits segment was $4.4 billion in 2015, Karakas said.

The company has begun combining some operations of Ulker and United Biscuits in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Romania as well as West Africa.

"In East Africa - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - we are planning to enter with a new investment soon," he said.

($1 = 3.0215 liras)