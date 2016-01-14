UPDATE 1-Turkey's Yildiz Holding says will step up investments in 2016

(adds comments, details, background)
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL Jan 14 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's
largest food company, will ramp up investments this year beyond
the 1.6 billion lira ($530 million) spent in 2015, with a new
project in East Africa and expansion in Turkey, the United
States and Britain, the company's deputy chairman told reporters
late on Wednesday.
Yildiz, which owns Turkey's largest listed food maker Ulker
Biskuvi, bought UK-based United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L)
in 2014 for $3.3 billion to become the world's third largest
biscuits maker and said it has ambitions to become the second
largest, replacing Kellogg Co with Mondelez International
Inc in first place.
"This year and the next will see Yildiz Holding making some
of its biggest capital investments," said Cem Karakas, deputy
chairman of Yildiz Holding. "This year's investments will exceed
the 1.6 billion lira in 2015," he said.
"In the snacks segment particularly, we want to expand our
business by 17 percent each year in sterling (GBP) terms. To
achieve this we need to invest in our capacity," Karakas said,
adding that these investments would take place in the UK, Turkey
and in the United States.
Sales revenue at Yildiz Holding's snacks and biscuits
segment was $4.4 billion in 2015, Karakas said.
The company has begun combining some operations of Ulker and
United Biscuits in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and
Romania as well as West Africa.
"In East Africa - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - we are
planning to enter with a new investment soon," he said.
($1 = 3.0215 liras)
