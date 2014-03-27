Turkey blocked YouTube over purported Syria leak - source

ANKARA, March 27 Turkey blocked YouTube as a precaution after voice recordings purportedly of senior officials discussing a potential military operation in Syria created "a national security issue", a source at the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

The source said that Turkey was in talks with the video sharing platform and may lift the ban if YouTube agreed to remove the content.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)