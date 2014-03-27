版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 00:02 BJT

Google looking into reports that Turkey users unable to access YouTube

ISTANBUL, March 27 Google is looking into reports that users in Turkey are unable to access its video-sharing site YouTube, the company said on Thursday.

"We're seeing reports that some users are not able to access YouTube in Turkey. There is no technical issue on our side and we're looking into the situation," a Google Inc spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
