Turkish telecoms authority moves against YouTube after Twitter ban

ISTANBUL, March 27 The Turkish telecoms authority TIB said on Thursday it had taken an "administrative measure" against YouTube, a week after it blocked access to microblogging site Twitter.

TIB did not give further details on the move.

