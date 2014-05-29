Turkey's top court rules YouTube ban violates rights - media

ANKARA May 29 Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to video-sharing website YouTube, imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government two months ago, was a violation of rights, local media reported.

Blocks on access to YouTube and Twitter were imposed after audio recordings, purportedly revealing corruption in Erdogan's inner circle, were leaked on the sites. The block on access to Twitter was lifted in April.

