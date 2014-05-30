Turkish telecoms watchdog says waiting on ruling to unblock YouTube

ISTANBUL May 30 Turkish telecoms watchdog BTK
said on Friday it had not yet received a ruling by Turkey's top
court ordering the removal of a two-month block on video-sharing
website YouTube.
The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that a block on
access to YouTube imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
government was a violation of rights, but nearly 24 hours after
the ruling was announced the video-sharing site remained
inaccessible to most Turks.
The court said on Thursday that it has not yet written its
full report on the issue and a source at BTK told Reuters on
Friday it was not clear when the decision would arrive.
This is the second time that the Constitutional Court has
overturned a media ban imposed by the government. Last month it
ordered Twitter unblocked after the authorities shut
down access in the run up to local elections.
Blocks were imposed after audio recordings purportedly
revealing corruption in Erdogan's inner circle were leaked and
widely circulated on the sites.
U.S. Ambassador Francis Ricciardone welcomed the
Constitutional Court's decision, saying it was a boost freedom
of expression in Turkey, which has been widely criticised by the
West over the government's moves to silence critics.
"We are not judges of Turkey, but anything that increases
freedom of expression, strengthens the freedom of expression is
a good thing," Ricciardone told reporters.
Turkish authorities have so far defied orders from lesser
courts to lift the YouTube ban, saying some offending content
had not been removed from the site.
Erdogan has publicly criticised the Constitutional Court for
acting against national interests, repeatedly calling for the
ban on Twitter to be re-instated.
