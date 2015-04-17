版本:
Turkish Airlines says flight called back to Istanbul after bomb threat

ISTANBUL, April 17 A Turkish Airlines flight bound for Basel was called back to Istanbul on Friday after a bomb threat, a spokeswoman said, the latest in a series of such incidents that have forced the carrier to divert or recall flights.

The Boeing 738 aircraft was carrying 151 passengers, the airline spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)
