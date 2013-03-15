版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 15日 星期五 21:08 BJT

Turkish Airlines to buy 117 planes from Airbus

ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday it had decided to buy 117 planes from European aircraft maker Airbus, of which 82 are firm orders and 35 options, in the years 2015-2020.

Turkish Airlines, the world's fastest-growing major carrier, said in a statement it will determine subsequently financing for the order from Airbus, a unit of EADS. The order consists of 25 A321-200, four A320 NEO and 88 A321 NEO.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐