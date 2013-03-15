Turkish Airlines to buy 117 planes from Airbus

BRIEF-Tesla says while Model 3 will be its newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' - blog
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday it had decided to buy 117 planes from European aircraft maker Airbus, of which 82 are firm orders and 35 options, in the years 2015-2020.
Turkish Airlines, the world's fastest-growing major carrier, said in a statement it will determine subsequently financing for the order from Airbus, a unit of EADS. The order consists of 25 A321-200, four A320 NEO and 88 A321 NEO.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
