Turkish Airlines to buy 95 Boeing planes by 2021

ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkish Airlines has decided to buy a total 95 planes from Boeing by 2021, 70 of which are firm orders and the remaining 25 options, Turkey's flag carrier said on Tuesday.

The company said it placed an order to buy 20 B737-800, 65 B737-8 MAX and 10 B737-9 MAX aircraft, with the earliest purchase to be made in 2016.