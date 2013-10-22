版本:
Turkish Airlines in talks on 2020-2023 plane order plans

ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish Airlines is in talks with plane manufacturers regarding its order plans for the 2020-2023 period, having made orders for 274 planes until 2020, chairman Hamdi Topcu said on Tuesday.

Topcu told reporters it was not clear how many wide- and narrow-bodied planes would be ordered and added that Boeing had not made any offer regarding its next generation 777X model.
