BRIEF-Moody's assigns Isbank Ba2 subordinated debt rating

Oct 30 Turkiye Is Bankasi AS : * Moody's assigns ba2 subordinated debt rating to isbank as; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's assigns ba2 subordinated debt rating to isbank as; outlook stable

