2012年 11月 3日

New Issue-Turkiye Is Bankasi sells $500 mln in notes

Nov 2 Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mitsubishi and Standard
Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TURKIYE IS BANKASI

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT    MATURITY    11/07/2017  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.327    FIRST PAY   05/07/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.025 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/07/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 320 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE MID SWAPS     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

