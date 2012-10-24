版本:
New Issue - Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 24 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO on Wednesday
sold $500 million of tier II senior unsecured subordinated notes
in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. 
    Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, ING and Standard Chartered
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    11/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P N/A         SPREAD 422.2 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   CALLABLE    N/A

