New Issue - Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 24 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO on Wednesday sold $500 million of tier II senior unsecured subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, ING and Standard Chartered were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 422.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE N/A