版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 23:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Vakifbank Ba2 subord debt rating

Nov 7 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO : * Moody's assigns ba2 subordinated debt rating to vakifbank; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's assigns ba2 subordinated debt rating to vakifbank; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐