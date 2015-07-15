版本:
2015年 7月 16日

Oyu Tolgoi project financing seen signed by year-end -Turquoise Hill

July 15 A project financing agreement for the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi, a massive copper and gold mine in Mongolia, is expected to be signed by year end, mine owner Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources unit said on Wednesday.

Oyu Tolgoi produced 52 percent more copper concentrate in the second quarter, or 55,300 tonnes, than in the same period a year ago, Turquoise Hill said. This is the highest quarterly concentrate production since operations began. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

