UPDATE 1-Oyu Tolgoi project financing seen signed by year-end -Turquoise Hill

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
(Adds gold production, forecast, background)
July 15 A project financing agreement for the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi, a massive copper and gold mine in Mongolia, is expected to be signed by year end, mine owner Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources unit said on Wednesday.
Oyu Tolgoi produced 52 percent more copper concentrate in the second quarter, or 55,300 tonnes, than in the same period a year ago, Turquoise Hill said. This is the highest quarterly concentrate production since operations began.
Gold concentrate production was 238,000 ounces, more than double the 113,000 ounces in the second quarter of 2014.
Turquoise Hill repeated its previous forecast for full-year output of 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper and 600,000 to 700,000 ounces of gold in concentrates.
In May, Mongolia and Rio Tinto reached an agreement that paved the way for work to resume on the $5 billion mine that is expected to drive growth for the country and company. A crucial next step for the expansion is securing finance.
Oyu Tolgoi started production in 2013. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.