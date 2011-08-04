UPDATE 1-Tutor Perini Q2 profit lags, cuts 2011 view

* Q2 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.43
* Q2 rev $819.9 mln vs est $801.8 mln
* Cuts 2011 EPS view to $2.00-$2.20 from $2.20-$2.40
* Cuts 2011 rev view to $3.6-$3.9 bln from $4.2-$4.7 bln (Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Tutor Perini Corp posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by higher costs, and the civil and building construction company cut its 2011 outlook.
The company now expects 2011 earnings of $2.00-$2.20 per share on revenue of $3.6-$3.9 billion.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $2.20 on revenue of $3.56 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tutor Perini, which builds hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and highways, said it cut its 2011 outlook due to reduced levels of work acquired in the first half of the year due to weak economic conditions.
For the second quarter, net income was $19.7 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $32.7 million, or 66 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $819.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 43 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $801.8 million.
Shares of the Sylmar, California-based company closed at $14.10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
