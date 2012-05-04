UPDATE 1-Tutor Perini profit misses estimates

May 4 Construction company Tutor Perini Corp posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates due to delays in the timings of awards and the startup of existing contracts.

The company posted a first-quarter net loss of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $6.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of 8 cents per share.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $912.5 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $1.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Backlog at March 31 was $5.9 billion, down 3 percent from the previous quarter.

The company reaffirmed its 2012 revenue and profit forecast.

Tutor Perini shares fell 3 percent to $13.89 in extended trading on Friday. They closed at $14.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.