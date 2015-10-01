Son of Mexican billionaire Salinas named new TV Azteca CEO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico's TV Azteca , the country's second-largest broadcaster, on Thursday named Benjamin Salinas, 32, as is its new chief executive officer.
Salinas, whose billionaire father Ricardo Salinas controls the company, replaces Mario San Roman, who has held the job for more than a decade. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dave Graham)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.