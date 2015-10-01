版本:
2015年 10月 2日 星期五

Son of Mexican billionaire Salinas named new TV Azteca CEO

MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico's TV Azteca , the country's second-largest broadcaster, on Thursday named Benjamin Salinas, 32, as is its new chief executive officer.

Salinas, whose billionaire father Ricardo Salinas controls the company, replaces Mario San Roman, who has held the job for more than a decade. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dave Graham)

