CORRECTED - How to Play It: Finding the right channels for investors

THE ISSUE: The new TV season and watershed events such as
the Olympics and the 2012 elections are likely to attract big
advertising dollars, focusing investor attention on media and
entertainment. What networks will attract the most investor
interest, and can internet rivals Google and Yahoo compete?
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 30 While CBS basks in its
strong premiere of "Two and a Half Men" and Fox celebrates its
hit show "New Girl," analysts are taking a long-term
investment approach to network performance.
Nielsen said that CBS gained the most amount of viewers
total in the 2010-2011 season, followed by Fox, ABC, and NBC.
These networks have sold most of their advertising time during
last spring's strong upfront sales market.
In total, ad money for broadcast and cable has grown to
about $70 billion a year, and may exceed that this season,
experts say.
These are strong cues to investors eyeing the
entertainment sector. The following experts take a long-term
view that favors broad market performance, and one analyst
pays special attention to NBC ahead of the 2012 London
Olympics, along with local TV stations for their exposure to
political advertising ahead of the U.S. elections.
DISNEY, TIME WARNER, AND DISCOVERY
Michael Corty, equity analyst at Morningstar, advises
investors not to get glued to this season's TV hype.
"We are long-term focused. Producing TV hits can be hit or
miss, so we don't put any special weighting on one TV season
in contemplating their valuation for their stocks," he said.
Corty's top two choices for valuation and quality are Walt
Disney Co. (DIS) and Time Warner (TWX).
Disney is trading at roughly $30.50 and 11 times next
year's earnings, and Corty believes that its undervalued
status marks a discount.
"With Disney, the success of ESPN is huge, and ratings for
football are at an all-time high. They also recently renewed
the Monday Night Football rights, which they extended for
another eight years," Corty said. "We think Disney is worth
$44, and at $30, there's an attractive margin of safety for
buying the shares at that price."
Corty likes Time Warner -- which includes CNN, TBS and HBO
-- since it is trading at 10 times earnings and has a healthy
exposure to cable networks. It also has a wide influence on
other broadcasters.
"What is often overlooked is that Time Warner produces and
sells a lot of new shows. Warner Bros. is selling TV shows
into all the broadcast companies."
As a pure-cable play, Corty recommends Discovery
(DISCA.O).
"We think Discovery is worth $45 and it's trading at $36.
We like it more for its international growth. It has solid
domestic growth, but has a lot more room for international
growth than pay TV."
THINK LOCALLY
Investors should keep their sights on NBC and local
networks in time for the Olympics and the elections, both of
which are game-changing events for advertising.
"NBC (CMCSA.O) will benefit from the Olympics, and
political advertisers will favor local TV stations, not
networks," said Michael Kupinski, managing director of media
and entertainment at Noble Financial.
Kupinski argues that, while new sitcoms affect ad money,
"local ratings tend to be more stable," and the Olympics and
elections set the stage for those stations' highest
performance until the year's end.
"With regard to the strongest broadcast operation, there's
Gannett (GCI.N). I think it will get a lift and bring total
company revenues up next year. Other pure broadcasters are
Sinclair (SBGI.O), Nexstar (NXST.O), and Lin TV TVL.N,"
Kupinski said.
Kupinski also mentioned Entravision Communications (EVC)
as a political advertising hotbed for its core audience of
Hispanic voters, and Belo Corp.BLC.N and EW Scripps (SSP.N)
as TV plays.
Kupinski says that the local element explains the
decelaration of highflyers Google (GOOG.O) and Yahoo (YHOO.O),
which compete with TV for ads.
"In order for companies like Google and Yahoo to
accelerate, they need to move to a local level.The market
typically has not differentiated between organic and
acquisition growth, and in order to move out that range, they
need to step up acquisition."
REASONS TO STAY TUNED
Two analysts said they are also bullish on TV.
"All the networks, cable as well, had good upfront in the
vicinity of $9 billion, and it's based on a bullish ad-sales
marketplace," said Brad Adgate, senior VP of research for
Horizon Media. Brett Harriss of Gabelli and Co. agreed: "There
are buys across media," he said, picking News Corp.(NWSA.O) as
his favorite.
Harris sees past the phone hacking scandal that has
embroiled Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire, and still
considers it a buy.
"News Corp. is an inexpensive, good company that is buying
back a lot of shares. It also trades at five times last year's
EBITDA."
Adgate finds it tough to choose between the overarching
earnings of both CBS (CBS) and Fox, which is owned by News
Corp.
"Fox has been effective in targeting the 18-49 age group
and received $2 billion up front, whereas CBS has generated
the most viewers for the past 7 or 8 years."
