CORRECTED - How to Play It: Finding the right channels for investors

(Corrects second paragraph to say CBS gained the most amount of viewers in the 2010-2011 season, not the upcoming 2011-2012 period)

THE ISSUE: The new TV season and watershed events such as the Olympics and the 2012 elections are likely to attract big advertising dollars, focusing investor attention on media and entertainment. What networks will attract the most investor interest, and can internet rivals Google and Yahoo compete?

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 30 While CBS basks in its strong premiere of "Two and a Half Men" and Fox celebrates its hit show "New Girl," analysts are taking a long-term investment approach to network performance.

Nielsen said that CBS gained the most amount of viewers total in the 2010-2011 season, followed by Fox, ABC, and NBC. These networks have sold most of their advertising time during last spring's strong upfront sales market.

In total, ad money for broadcast and cable has grown to about $70 billion a year, and may exceed that this season, experts say.

These are strong cues to investors eyeing the entertainment sector. The following experts take a long-term view that favors broad market performance, and one analyst pays special attention to NBC ahead of the 2012 London Olympics, along with local TV stations for their exposure to political advertising ahead of the U.S. elections.

DISNEY, TIME WARNER, AND DISCOVERY

Michael Corty, equity analyst at Morningstar, advises investors not to get glued to this season's TV hype.

"We are long-term focused. Producing TV hits can be hit or miss, so we don't put any special weighting on one TV season in contemplating their valuation for their stocks," he said.

Corty's top two choices for valuation and quality are Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Time Warner (TWX).

Disney is trading at roughly $30.50 and 11 times next year's earnings, and Corty believes that its undervalued status marks a discount.

"With Disney, the success of ESPN is huge, and ratings for football are at an all-time high. They also recently renewed the Monday Night Football rights, which they extended for another eight years," Corty said. "We think Disney is worth $44, and at $30, there's an attractive margin of safety for buying the shares at that price."

Corty likes Time Warner -- which includes CNN, TBS and HBO -- since it is trading at 10 times earnings and has a healthy exposure to cable networks. It also has a wide influence on other broadcasters.

"What is often overlooked is that Time Warner produces and sells a lot of new shows. Warner Bros. is selling TV shows into all the broadcast companies."

As a pure-cable play, Corty recommends Discovery (DISCA.O).

"We think Discovery is worth $45 and it's trading at $36. We like it more for its international growth. It has solid domestic growth, but has a lot more room for international growth than pay TV."

THINK LOCALLY

Investors should keep their sights on NBC and local networks in time for the Olympics and the elections, both of which are game-changing events for advertising.

"NBC (CMCSA.O) will benefit from the Olympics, and political advertisers will favor local TV stations, not networks," said Michael Kupinski, managing director of media and entertainment at Noble Financial.

Kupinski argues that, while new sitcoms affect ad money, "local ratings tend to be more stable," and the Olympics and elections set the stage for those stations' highest performance until the year's end.

"With regard to the strongest broadcast operation, there's Gannett (GCI.N). I think it will get a lift and bring total company revenues up next year. Other pure broadcasters are Sinclair (SBGI.O), Nexstar (NXST.O), and Lin TV TVL.N," Kupinski said.

Kupinski also mentioned Entravision Communications (EVC) as a political advertising hotbed for its core audience of Hispanic voters, and Belo Corp.BLC.N and EW Scripps (SSP.N) as TV plays.

Kupinski says that the local element explains the decelaration of highflyers Google (GOOG.O) and Yahoo (YHOO.O), which compete with TV for ads.

"In order for companies like Google and Yahoo to accelerate, they need to move to a local level.The market typically has not differentiated between organic and acquisition growth, and in order to move out that range, they need to step up acquisition."

REASONS TO STAY TUNED

Two analysts said they are also bullish on TV.

"All the networks, cable as well, had good upfront in the vicinity of $9 billion, and it's based on a bullish ad-sales marketplace," said Brad Adgate, senior VP of research for Horizon Media. Brett Harriss of Gabelli and Co. agreed: "There are buys across media," he said, picking News Corp.(NWSA.O) as his favorite.

Harris sees past the phone hacking scandal that has embroiled Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire, and still considers it a buy.

"News Corp. is an inexpensive, good company that is buying back a lot of shares. It also trades at five times last year's EBITDA."

Adgate finds it tough to choose between the overarching earnings of both CBS (CBS) and Fox, which is owned by News Corp.

"Fox has been effective in targeting the 18-49 age group and received $2 billion up front, whereas CBS has generated the most viewers for the past 7 or 8 years."

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Thomasch, Peter Lauria and Walden Siew)