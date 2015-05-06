Philippines' Agata Mining cuts May nickel ore exports due to weak prices, demand

MANILA May 6 Nickel miner Agata Mining Ventures
Inc (AMVI), partly owned by Canada's TVI Pacific Inc,
has cancelled three of four ore shipments due to be exported in
May from its mine in the Philippines, TVI said, citing depressed
prices and low demand.
The Southeast Asian country was the biggest supplier of ore
in 2014 to Chinese producers of nickel pig iron, used in
stainless steel production, following a move by Indonesia to
halt exports of unprocessed ore.
The boost in Philippine supply punctured a more than 50
percent rally in London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel prices
, sending prices to six-year lows last month, although
prices have since pared losses due to a weaker dollar.
"While AMVI has made great strides in ramping up production
capacity in the last few months, the extreme volatility in
Philippine nickel laterite prices has necessitated a high level
of flexibility in our operations," TVI Chairman and CEO Clifford
James said in a regulatory filing.
TVI did not disclose the total volume for the three
cancelled shipments. Agata supplies ore to processing plants in
Australia, China, South Korea and Japan.
Earlier this year it said ore shipments from Agata's mine in
Surigao province in southern Philippines in 2015 would likely be
more than 2.5 million wet metric tonnes.
Agata, which is also partly owned by TVI's local affiliate,
TVI Resource Development, has so far exported 641,361 WMT of
limonite ore and 60,369 WMT of saprolite ore this year.
"AMVI is closely monitoring market conditions and will
continue adjusting its shipment schedule as necessary to ensure
continued operational profitability," TVI said.
TVI Resource Development may push back a planned initial
public offering to next year if metal prices remain depressed,
James said last month.
