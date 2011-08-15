UPDATE 1-TVI Pacific loss widens on shipment delay, shares slump

(Follows alerts)
Aug 15 Canada's TVI Pacific Inc , which
runs resource projects in the Philippines, posted a wider
quarterly loss, hurt by a delay in shipment and lower copper
prices, sending its shares down as much as 21 percent in morning
trade.
The company reported second-quarter net loss of C$2.1
million ($2.1 million), or 0.003 Canadian cents a share,
compared with a loss of C$1.1 million, or 0.002 Canadian cents a
share, last year.
The company, which also has interests in oil and gas assets
in Alaska and west Africa, said revenue rose 22 percent to
C$21.2 million.
The company said the delay in shipment caused about $8.9
million in additional net revenue and about $2.5 million in net
income that was to be realized in the second quarter to be
shifted into the third quarter.
Shares of the company were trading down at 5 Canadian cents
in morning trade on Monday, making the stock the top percentage
loser on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)