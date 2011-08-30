UPDATE 1-TVI Pacific says Niger well abandoned

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Aug 30 - Canada's TVI Pacific Inc said its 20 percent-owned Facai-1 exploration well in Niger, west Africa, where drilling had begun after about three years in June, was plugged and abandoned last week.
The Facai-1 is located in the Tenere Block, which is operated by Chinese National Petroleum Corp International Tenere Ltd (CNPCIT).
TVI, which also has interests in oil and gas assets in Alaska and offshore Philippines, said CNPCIT had advised abandoning of the well.
The well encountered two small gas shows during drilling, but the wireline logs indicated no zones worth testing, TVI said in a statement.
The Facai-1 well is the third and final well of a three-well carried program for TVI.
TVI shares closed at 6 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.