UPDATE 1-TVI Pacific says Niger well abandoned

Aug 30 - Canada's TVI Pacific Inc said its 20 percent-owned Facai-1 exploration well in Niger, west Africa, where drilling had begun after about three years in June, was plugged and abandoned last week.

The Facai-1 is located in the Tenere Block, which is operated by Chinese National Petroleum Corp International Tenere Ltd (CNPCIT).

TVI, which also has interests in oil and gas assets in Alaska and offshore Philippines, said CNPCIT had advised abandoning of the well.

The well encountered two small gas shows during drilling, but the wireline logs indicated no zones worth testing, TVI said in a statement.

The Facai-1 well is the third and final well of a three-well carried program for TVI.

TVI shares closed at 6 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)