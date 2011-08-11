UPDATE 3-TVN top investor reaffirms stake sale

(Releads with ITI comments on TVN sale, updates share reaction)

* Q2 net profit PLN 68 mln vs 86 mln in poll

* Sees sales up 7 pct in 2011, 11 pct in 2012

* ITI says committed to TVN sale despite Thursday share slump

* Shares fall 11 pct

By Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Aug 11 ITI Group said on Thursday it was committed to the sale of TVN , undeterred by the Polish broadcaster's share price decline to a two-year low after a miss on its profit and outlook.

TVN led Warsaw bluechip decliners with a plunge of as much as 18 percent on Thursday to its lowest since July 2009 as investors grew concerned that ITI may be forced to drop plans to sell its 56-percent stake amid the global sell-off and weak operational performance.

By 1436 GMT, the stock was down 9.7 percent to 12.05 zlotys, valuing the company at around $1.4 billion.

"Our plans remain unchanged," ITI chief executive Wojciech Kostrzewa told Reuters in a phone interview. "The market situation does not alter them."

TVN has more than erased all 2010 gains with a 35-percent share price drop this year, despite a short-lived jump back after ITI said last month it hired JP Morgan and Nomura to find a buyer.

TVN chief executive Markus Tellenbach said on Thursday its management expected to start meeting potential buyers within the next couple of weeks, adding he "would assume" there are more than five interested parties.

Sources told Reuters that ITI approached Time Warner , Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F), Vivendi , Discovery Communications , and Fox, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp .

RESULTS, OUTLOOK FAIL TO EXCITE

TVN, which has focused mainly on an urban audience with shows such as the Polish versions of Dancing with the Stars and The X Factor, reported it swung to a net profit of 68 million zlotys ($23.34 million) in the second quarter -- 18 million below market expectations.

"It seems profitability in the TV segment was weaker, which means programming costs were higher than the market expected," said Przemyslaw Sawala-Uryasz, analyst at UniCredit.

TVN added it expected sales to rise around 7 percent in 2011, or at half its 2010 pace, and 11 percent in 2012, compared with 8.5 percent growth in the first half of this year.

The rise should stabilise at around 10 percent in 2013-15, TVN said, adding it expected TV advertising growth rising to upper single digits next year from mid-single digits in 2011.

TVN, which also controls Poland's No.1 web portal Onet.pl and pay-TV platform 'n', also expected group core 2012 profit (EBITDA) of 770 million zlotys, up from the 680 million seen this year and 628 million in 2010.

"The targeted EBITDA for 2011 and 2012 is far below market expectations," Sawala-Uryasz said. "We saw the figure at 710 million this year and 825 million in 2012."

TVN said it planned a dividend of around 50 percent of profit starting with 2011 earnings, with investment seen at around 250 million zlotys in 2011 and 2012. ($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by David Cowell)