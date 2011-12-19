Poland's TVN signs partnership deal with Vivendi

BRIEF-Allstate increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct to $0.37/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 19 France's Vivendi signed a deal with ITI Holdings, the owner of Polish broadcaster TVN, taking control of the group's joint pay-TV platform business in Poland and an option to control TVN, the Polish broadcaster said on Monday.
Vivendi will hold 51 percent of the pay-TV platforms of Cyfra+ and TVN's 'n' with a client base of 2.5 million.
TVN will hold 32 percent of the venture, valued at 1.9 billion zlotys ($551.5 million), with Liberty Global unit UPC controlling the remaining 17 percent.
As flagged earlier this year, Vivendi's Canal+ also agreed to buy 40 percent of ITI's N-Vision, which holds 51 percent in TVN, with an option to buy the rest of N-Vision in three to four years.
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.