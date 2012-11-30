Vivendi completes pay-TV tie-up deal with Polish TVN

BRIEF-Wolseley to merge Swiss plumbing, heating unit with Walter Meier AG
* Wolseley has signed an agreement to merge Tobler, its Swiss plumbing and heating business, with Walter Meier
WARSAW Nov 30 France's media and telecoms group Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN completed a long awaited deal to combine their pay television platforms in Poland, TVN and its controlling owner said on Friday.
The link-up, approved by Polish regulators, is part of a wider partnership deal that could see Vivendi ultimately take control of TVN.
Vivendi will hold 51 percent in the joint venture valued at 5.9 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion). The French group will also take 40 percent in TVN's controlling company for 230 million euros ($298.5 million). ($1 = 3.1513 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland