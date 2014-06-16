Level 3 Communications to buy tw telecom

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Telecommunications services company Level 3 Communications Inc said it would buy internet services provider tw telecom Inc for $40.86 per share in a cash and stock deal.
The deal, valued at about $5.64 billion based on outstanding shares as of April 30, represents a premium of 12 percent to tw telecom's Friday closing price of $36.34 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated