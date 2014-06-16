Level 3 Communications to buy tw telecom

June 16 Telecommunications services company Level 3 Communications Inc said it would buy internet services provider tw telecom Inc for $40.86 per share in a cash and stock deal.

The deal, valued at about $5.64 billion based on outstanding shares as of April 30, represents a premium of 12 percent to tw telecom's Friday closing price of $36.34 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)