Calif. administrative law judge recommends approval of Charter-Time Warner tie-up

WASHINGTON, April 12 A California Public
Utilities Commission (CPUC) administrative law judge recommended
approving Charter Communications Inc proposed
acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House
Networks with conditions, according to a decision made public
late on Tuesday.
The decision, which faces a vote by the commission as early
as May 12, comes as the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
continues its review of the transactions that would make
Charter the No. 2 U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast
Corp.
Charter said in May it would buy Time Warner Cable, the
fourth-largest U.S. cable company, in a $56 billion
cash-and-stock deal. Charter also announced in March 2015 it
would buy Bright House Networks in a $10.4 billion deal.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)