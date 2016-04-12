UPDATE 1-California judge backs Charter-Time Warner Cable deal, with conditions

(Adds details from proposed decision)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 12 A California administrative
law judge recommended approving Charter Communications Inc's
proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable and
Bright House Networks with some significant conditions,
according to a decision made public late on Tuesday.
California is the last state where the deal still faces
approval. The approval by various states is in addition to a
decision by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which is
continuing its review of the transactions that would make
Charter the No. 2 U.S. internet and cable company after Comcast
Corp.
In California, the decision faces a vote by the California
Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as early as May 12.
Charter said last May it would buy Time Warner Cable, the
fourth-largest U.S. cable company, in a $56 billion
cash-and-stock deal. Charter also announced in March 2015 it
would buy Bright House Networks in a $10.4 billion deal.
In his proposed decision, CPUC Administrative Law Judge
Karl Bemesderfer found that the merger was "in the public
interest."
But the 70-page proposed decision imposes significant
conditions on Charter. Within two and a half years of closing
the transaction, Charter must convert all households in its
California service territory to an all-digital platform with
download speeds of not less than 60 Mbps - higher speeds than
many users currently have.
In addition, Charter must offer all customers in California
the option of acquiring their own modems and cable set-top boxes
without any price increases.
The proposed decision also says Charter must comply with the
FCC's open internet "net neutrality" order - even if a federal
appeals court strikes it down. A court ruling on the FCC order
could come as early as this week.
California's five-member commission often amends a proposed
decision before approving it. A commissioner could also propose
an alternate decision.
Charter said in a statement late Tuesday it was "pleased the
regulatory process is moving forward and will continue our
productive engagement at the California Public Utilities
Commission as we work toward obtaining final approval in the
weeks ahead and bringing the benefits of New Charter to more
Californians."
The proposed decision would impose other restrictions on
Charter for three years: It could not adopt fees for users to
use specific third-party internet applications and could not
engage in usage-based billing or impose data caps during that
time frame.
Last week, Charter's chief executive met with the head of
the FCC on the proposed tie-ups.
New Charter would be the third-largest pay-TV provider in
the country, serving roughly 17.3 million customers, and the
second-largest broadband provider, with 19.4 million subscribers
in nearly 40 states.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)