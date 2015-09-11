U.S. FCC starts 180-day countdown to review Charter-Time Warner Cable merger

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Friday started a non-binding 180-day countdown to
review the proposed $56 billion merger of cable rivals Charter
Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable Inc.
The FCC said it will collect the first wave of public
comments by October 13. The agency also adopted a new legal
framework to protect sensitive information submitted as part of
the merger review, while allowing some third-party
representatives to access and comment on it.
The FCC's so-called 180-day "shot clock" is used as
guidance, though is often surpassed. The companies have said
they aimed to close the deal by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Lisa Lambert)