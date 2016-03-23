FCC not expected to act this week on Charter-Time Warner merger -sources

March 23 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission is not expected to act this week on Charter
Communications Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner
Cable Inc, sources briefed on the matter said on
Wednesday.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
$56 billion cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2
U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp.
Kim Hart, an FCC spokeswoman, declined to comment.
Shareholders of both companies and most U.S. states have
approved the deal.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that FCC chairman
Tom Wheeler is likely to circulate a draft order approving the
deal, citing people familiar with the matter.
The order would levy some conditions on the deal, such as
preventing Charter from including clauses in pay-TV contracts
that limit a content company's ability to offer its programming
online or to new entrants, the newspaper reported.
An informal 180-day FCC "shot clock" is set to expire on
Friday, but the agency says on its website that ensuring any
deal is in the public interest takes precedence over the
informal timeline.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Malathi Nayak; Editing by
Bernard Orr)