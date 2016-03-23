UPDATE 3-FCC not expected to act this week on Charter-TWC merger -sources

(Adds no comment from Time Warner Cable)
By David Shepardson and Malathi Nayak
March 23 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission is not expected to make a decision this week on
Charter Communications Inc's planned acquisition of
Time Warner Cable Inc, sources briefed on the matter
said on Wednesday.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
$56 billion cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2
U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp.
Kim Hart, an FCC spokeswoman, declined to comment.
"We continue to work productively with regulators and look
forward to obtaining approval soon," Charter spokesman Justin
Venech said.
Should the deal team at the FCC and the companies reach an
agreement on conditions for approving the merger, the next step
would be for FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler to circulate a proposed
order approving the transaction.
Time Warner Cable declined to comment.
Shareholders of both companies and most U.S. states have
approved the deal.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Wheeler is
likely to circulate a draft order approving the deal, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The order would levy some conditions on the deal, such as
preventing Charter from including clauses in pay-TV contracts
that limit a content company's ability to offer its programming
online or to new entrants, the newspaper reported.
An informal 180-day FCC "shot clock" is set to expire on
Friday, but the agency says on its website that ensuring any
deal is in the public interest takes precedence over the
informal timeline.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Malathi Nayak; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)