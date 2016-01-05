U.S. FCC delays Charter-Time Warner Cable merger review by two weeks

Jan 5 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission
said it is delaying its informal deadline by 15 days to review
the proposed $56 billion merger of cable rivals Charter
Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable Inc.
This delay in the 180-day countdown will give the
regulators sufficient time to review the new information filed
by the companies, throughout December, regarding Charter's
residential pricing and packaging methodology and its plan to
deploy a new low-cost broadband service, the commission said in
a letter to companies. (bit.ly/1VDUNtd)
The 15-day pause, which is now set to conclude on Jan. 20,
will also allow the regulator to look at proposed transaction's
impact on the distribution of Time Warner Cable's regional
sports networks, the commission added in the letter, posted on
its website, on Monday.
FCC's so-called 180-day "shot clock", which was started in
September, is used as guidance, though it is often surpassed.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2 U.S. Internet
and cable company after Comcast Corp.
The deal has been approved by shareholders of both companies
and most U.S. states, but is awaiting clearance from the U.S.
Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission
(FCC).
The National Association of Broadcasters and Dish Network
Corp have separately petitioned the FCC to reject the
proposed merger, which Dish said would be no better for public
interest than Comcast Corp's proposed deal.
AT&T Inc also wrote a letter to the FCC, in October,
asking for a careful review on the impact of cable deals on
emerging online video products. However, it said, it does not
oppose the proposed Charter-Time Warner merger.
Charter said in late October that it expects the merger to
close in the first quarter of 2016.
Charter Communications and Time Warner could not be reached
immediately for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)