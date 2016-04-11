Charter CEO meets with FCC chairman on cable acquisitions

| WASHINGTON, April 11
WASHINGTON, April 11 The chief executive officer
of Charter Communications Inc met last week with the
head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the
cable company's proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc
and Bright House Networks.
The meeting Wednesday came as the FCC continues its review
of the proposed tie-ups after an informal 180-day FCC review
period ended March 25.
Charter CEO Tom Rutledge met with FCC chairman Tom Wheeler
Wednesday to discuss "the public interest benefits of its
proposed transaction with Time Warner Cable and Bright House
Networks and the ways in which it will enhance competition,"
according to a filing with the FCC by Charter.
It is the second meeting between Wheeler and Rutledge in
less than a month; the pair also met March 16, according to a
separate Charter filing.
The company discussed the expansion of its "broadband
network to new customer locations and its commitments to
settlement-free interconnection and broadband service without
usage based pricing or data caps," the filing said.
In a brief interview Tuesday as he exited a Senate hearing,
Wheeler declined to comment on the status of the Charter review.
"Stay tuned," he said.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable, the
fourth-largest U.S. cable company, in a $56 billion
cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2 U.S. Internet
and cable company after Comcast Corp.
Shareholders of both companies and most U.S. states have
approved the deal.
Charter also announced in March it would buy Bright House
Networks in a $10.4 billion deal.
Various media outlets reported in March that Wheeler is
likely to circulate a draft order approving the deal with
conditions. Five Democratic senators including Democratic
presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have raised concerns about
the proposed tie-up.
New Charter would be the third-largest pay-TV provider in
the country, serving roughly 17.3 million customers, and the
second-largest broadband provider, with 19.4 million subscribers
in nearly 40 states.
Time Warner Cable declined to comment.
Charter said Monday in a statement it is continuing to "have
productive conversations with the FCC and we look forward to a
timely resolution." It said New Charter would deliver faster
minimum broadband speeds and a comprehensive low-income
broadband program.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)