Comcast fight with upstart Spanish station is grist for merger foes

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 17 A fight between an upstart
Spanish language TV network and Comcast Corp has
provided more ammunition for critics who fear Comcast would gain
too much market power if its buyout of Time Warner Cable Inc
goes ahead, antitrust attorneys said.
Formed by the son of a Mexican immigrant in 2009, Estrella
TV currently is distributed by Comcast in 16 markets on an
unreimbursed, "must carry" basis under a contract that ends
Thursday in Houston, Denver and Salt Lake City. The channel
competes for viewers with Comcast's Telemundo.
Comcast, which also owns NBC Universal, has declined
Estrella's request to pay for its content and expand
distribution to cities like Miami, with many Spanish speakers.
Estrella is one of several independent programmers who have
complained of being squeezed by Comcast.
"They should give us increased distribution and we should
get paid," Estrella Chief Executive Officer Lenard Liberman told
Reuters last week.
Regulators are studying whether the proposed $45 billion
merger between the two biggest U.S. cable operators would give
one company too much control over what Americans watch on
television and see on the Internet. Announced a year ago, the
Comcast-Time Warner deal combines two companies that together
would have 40 percent of the broadband market and 30 percent of
the cable market.
Estrella says it deserves to be paid because its ratings
have gone from non-existent to respectable in just a few years.
Comcast disagrees and accuses Estrella of cherry picking Nielsen
data to present itself as stronger than it is.
Comcast says it is in its own interest to support
independent programming to make its customers happy. But it
disagreed that a broadcaster that has had "must carry" status
could be paid like a cable channel.
"Comcast is proud to be the nation's largest provider of
Latino and multicultural television packages, with a
distribution platform that delivers more than 60 Latino
networks," the company said in a statement.
This dispute and others illustrate the challenges facing
Comcast and Time Warner in winning approval for the merger. On
Tuesday, analyst Craig Moffett of Moffett Nathanson Research
lowered the odds that the deal would get done.
"We still believe the deal is more likely than not to be
approved, but we are cutting our probability of approval (again)
to 60/40," he wrote in a research note.
Experts say it is not clear-cut whether Comcast is being
unfair to Estrella or if Estrella is seizing on regulatory
scrutiny to squeeze Comcast for revenue.
Estrella "definitely" has an antitrust case, said an
antitrust expert who knows telecoms, but he added: "I don't see
it as a bomb thrown into the Comcast merger."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, additional reporting by Alina
Selyukh; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Soyoung Kim and David
Gregorio)