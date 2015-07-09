版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 10日 星期五 02:42 BJT

UPDATE 4-Charter launches US$15.5bn M&A bond for Time Warner

(UPDATES with launch)
    By Davide Scigliuzzo
    NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - US cable giant Charter
Communications finally made its way to the high-grade bond
market on Thursday, launching a US$15.5bn bond to help fund its
US$56bn takeover of Time Warner Cable.
    The split-rated trade had amassed more than US$40bn of
orders at the time it was launched, allowing Charter to tighten
pricing on all six tranches.
    Goldman Sachs was global coordinator on the deal - rated
Ba1/BBB-/BBB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch - with Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse as active books, and Deutsche
Bank and UBS as passives.
    Charter was expected to pay about 8bp-15bp in new issue
concessions compared with Time Warner outstandings - an
impressive result given the recent volatility in the market.
    The bonds were quoting about 5bp tighter than their launch
levels in the gray market.    
    The senior secured notes are part of what is expected to be
a US$31bn M&A funding package that will also include high-yield
bonds and bank debt. 
          
 Size        Maturity   IPTs           Guidance    Launch
 US$2bn      5-yr       T+215bp area   T+200bp     T+200bp
 US$3bn      7-yr       T+255bp area   T+245bp     T+245bp
 US$4.5bn    10-yr      T+275bp area   T+260bp     T+260bp
 US$2bn      20-yr      T+330bp area   T+325bp     T+325bp
 US$3.5bn    30-yr      T+340bp area   T+335bp     T+335bp
 US$500m     40-yr      T+375bp area   T+370bp     T+370bp
 
 (Reporting by the IFR team, Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Shankar Ramakrishnan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐