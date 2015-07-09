UPDATE 4-Charter launches US$15.5bn M&A bond for Time Warner

(UPDATES with launch) By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - US cable giant Charter Communications finally made its way to the high-grade bond market on Thursday, launching a US$15.5bn bond to help fund its US$56bn takeover of Time Warner Cable. The split-rated trade had amassed more than US$40bn of orders at the time it was launched, allowing Charter to tighten pricing on all six tranches. Goldman Sachs was global coordinator on the deal - rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch - with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse as active books, and Deutsche Bank and UBS as passives. Charter was expected to pay about 8bp-15bp in new issue concessions compared with Time Warner outstandings - an impressive result given the recent volatility in the market. The bonds were quoting about 5bp tighter than their launch levels in the gray market. The senior secured notes are part of what is expected to be a US$31bn M&A funding package that will also include high-yield bonds and bank debt. Size Maturity IPTs Guidance Launch US$2bn 5-yr T+215bp area T+200bp T+200bp US$3bn 7-yr T+255bp area T+245bp T+245bp US$4.5bn 10-yr T+275bp area T+260bp T+260bp US$2bn 20-yr T+330bp area T+325bp T+325bp US$3.5bn 30-yr T+340bp area T+335bp T+335bp US$500m 40-yr T+375bp area T+370bp T+370bp (Reporting by the IFR team, Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)