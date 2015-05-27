Charter expects IG rating for secured debt funding TWC bid

NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - Charter Communications said in an SEC filing on Wednesday that secured debt to be issued to finance its planned merger with Time Warner Cable would be rated investment-grade by two out of the three main rating agencies.

The company said it expects to maintain a ratio of secured debt to adjusted EBITDA of the combined companies at about 3.5x.

The secured portion of the expected US$31bn financing backing the deal will comprise of loans and bonds. Charter said the secured bonds would be eligible for investment grade indices.

Charter announced on Tuesday a new bid to merge with Time Warner Cable and acquire Bright House Networks.

The deal - the largest cable M&A deal since records began in 1980, and sixth largest US M&A deal on record, according to Thomson Reuters data - values TWC at US$78.7bn including debt and US$56bn without. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)