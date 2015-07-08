Charter close to pulling trigger on M&A bond: sources

NEW YORK, July 8 (IFR) - Charter Communications could hit
the high-grade market Thursday with a much-anticipated
multi-billion dollar M&A bond for Time Warner Cable if
conditions are stable, two buyside sources said.
Worries about China and Greece have kept issuance down in
recent days, but signs of some stability tomorrow morning could
get Charter off the sideline, they said.
The high-grade bond is part of an expected US$31bn funding
plan that also includes issuance of high-yield bonds and bank
debt to help fund the US$56bn acquisition.
"The investment-grade (portion) is expected tomorrow, the
high-yield maybe next week," said one of the sources, each of
whom took part in investors calls with Charter this week.
"But (the high-yield bond) does not have to come (yet). So
that can be tabled until the market is stronger."
The go/no-go decision tomorrow morning would depend on the
tone in the broader markets, with buyside and sellside alike
watching the Greek debt standoff and China's stock market rout.
Syndicate bankers say that, despite those woes, investor
appetite for quality paper remains strong.
Charter's merger with TWC will combine the fourth and
second-largest cable players in the US.
The cable M&A deal would be the largest of its kind since
records began in 1980, and the sixth-largest US M&A deal on
record, according to Thomson Reuters data, valuing TWC at
US$78.7bn including debt and US$56bn without.
Charter initially said it had lined up commitments from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS
when it announced details of the planned acquisition in May.
IFR later reported that Deutsche Bank had also joined the
line up of banks arranging the financing.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by
Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)