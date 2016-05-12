UPDATE 1-California approves Charter-TWC deal

(Adds TWC CEO statement, background and stock price)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK May 12 Charter Communications Inc
said on Thursday its proposal to buy Time Warner Cable
Inc was approved by the California Public Utilities
Commission, overcoming the last hurdle to complete the deal.
"We look forward to closing these transactions next week and
to begin delivering the many benefits of these transactions to
consumers," Charter CEO Tom Rutledge said in a statement.
"We're thrilled that the transaction has cleared the final
regulatory hurdle, and we look forward to closing the deal
quickly," TWC CEO Rob Marcus said in a statement.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission confirmed last
week that it approved the deal that would turn Stamford,
Connecticut-based Charter into the second-largest U.S. broadband
provider and third-largest video provider.
In May last year, Charter said it would buy TWC in a
cash-and-stock deal in order to compete with Comcast Corp
. Charter has valued the deal at $56.7 billion for Time
Warner Cable, excluding debt, and $10.4 billion for Bright House
Networks.
Charter shares, which have gained over 17 percent as of
Wednesday, were down 1 percent and TWC shares were relatively
unchanged at $215.31 in Thursday afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra
Maler)