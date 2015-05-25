Charter nears deal for Time Warner Cable at $195/shr -sources

May 25 Charter Communications Inc is near an agreement to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc for $195 per share in cash and stock, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Charter will pay $100 per share in cash and the rest in its own stock, the person said.

The deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday, the person said, asking not be identified ahead of any official statement.

Time Warner Cable declined to comment, while Charter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Time Warner Cable shares closed Friday at $171.18.

Bloomberg first reported on the deal.(bloom.bg/1Rhn9ro) (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)