Time Warner Cable sought merger talks with Cox Communications - WSJ

April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc reached
out to Cox Communications Inc in the past few days to
discuss a possible merger, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the
discussions, the Journal reported on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for
Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised
concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in
the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)