UPDATE 1-Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications deny report of merger talks

(Adds Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable comments)
April 27 Time Warner Cable Inc and Cox
Communications Inc denied a Wall Street Journal report
on Monday that Time Warner Cable had approached Cox
Communications to discuss a potential merger.
Cox Communications "did not show interest" in the
discussions, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KoGIu5)
"It's simply not true. We have not engaged in any
discussions with Cox," Time Warner Cable's spokeswoman Susan
Leepson told Reuters.
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for
Time Warner Cable on Friday, after U.S. regulators raised
concerns that the deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in
the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
A spokesperson for Cox Communications also said that the
company was definitely not for sale.
