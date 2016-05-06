版本:
REFILE-U.S. FCC confirms approval of Charter, Time Warner Cable merger

(Corrects typographical error in "Time" in headline)

WASHINGTON May 6 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission confirmed on Friday that it had voted to approve Charter Communications Inc's acquisitions of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House Networks. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

